Lottery Rigger Guilty in Multistate Number-Drawing Scheme

An alleged lottery rigger will plead guilty later this month under an agreement with prosecutors in Iowa and Wisconsin where he was accused of being involved in a multistate, six-year scheme with his brother. Eddie Tipton, the former information security director for the Multi-State Lottery Association, is expected to plead guilty to three felony charges, including one count of ongoing criminal conduct, in Iowa and Wisconsin as the main player in a scheme that affected the lottery in several other states, the Des Moines Register reported .

