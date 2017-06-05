Jun 10 E3 2017 Here We Come
Since 1997, I have traveled to the Electronic Entertainment Expo-better known to the world as E3-to cover the biggest event in the world of gaming. While the majority of the shows have been within the Los Angeles Convention Center, E3 has seen two years in Atlanta and a year in a Santa Monica Hanger and various Santa Monica Hotels.
