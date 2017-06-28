Janus Capital Management LLC Purchases 403,101 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 55.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,637 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 403,101 shares during the period.
