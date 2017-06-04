Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) vs. La Quinta Holdings (LQ) Head to Head Survey
La Quinta Holdings and Isle of Capri Casinos are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitabiliy, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership. This table compares La Quinta Holdings and Isle of Capri Casinos' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC