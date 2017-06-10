Insider Buying: Advanced Drainage Sys...

Insider Buying: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

