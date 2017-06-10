Insider Buying: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC