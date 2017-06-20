INNOVA Gaming Group Announces Results from 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
INNOVA Gaming Group Inc. announces the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's external auditors, and the election of all director nominees as follows: INNOVA develops unique games and products for the global gaming industry, with particular focus on state and provincial lotteries.
