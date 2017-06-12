Illinois could lose Powerball, Mega Millions overa

Illinois could lose Powerball, Mega M...

Illinois could lose Powerball, Mega Millions over

Lottery players in Illinois may only have a couple weeks left to enter for their chance to strike it rich. Powerball and Mega Millions will be dropped from Illinois at the end of June if the state doesn't pass a budget by then, Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg told the Chicago Sun-Times .

