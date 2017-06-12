IGT Signs Cross-Licensing Agreement With Konami Gaming, Inc.
Under the agreement, Konami Gaming, Inc. can offer games including patented game features from the IGT portfolio, and will pay licensing fees to IGT. "Cross-licensing these game patents between our two companies allows Konami and IGT to share some of the best features that make our games desired by customers.
