Iconic Stratosphere casino in Las Vegas changes hands
Its new owners, Golden Entertainment Inc., announced Monday that the fixture on the Vegas Strip skyline is one of four properties they're buying from American Casino & Entertainment Properties. The $850 million deal also includes Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder in Las Vegas, as well as Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC