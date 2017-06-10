Head-To-Head Contrast: Scientific Games Corp

Scientific Games Corp and International Game Technology are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitabiliy. Scientific Games Corp has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.