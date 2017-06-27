Great-Day-Live 1 hour ago 12:49 p.m.T...

Great-Day-Live 1 hour ago 12:49 p.m.The Kentucky Lottery wins big with a new president and CEO

Somebody's got to win, and this time it is The Kentucky Lottery itself, with a new CEO in Tom Delacenserie. Delaenserie previously worked with the Florida Lottery.

