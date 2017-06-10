Grand Casinos founder Lyle Berman sti...

Grand Casinos founder Lyle Berman still holds a good hand

Read more: Star Tribune

Lyle Berman, the 75-year old poker player and founder of Grand Casinos more than 25 years ago, merged his Minnesota-based casino-management firm into Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment in 2015. The stock of Golden Entertainment, of which Berman is a director and owner of more than 2 million shares, rose sharply last week on news it signed an $850 million agreement to acquire four Nevada casinos.

Chicago, IL

