Golden Entertainment buying casinos including Stratosphere

Golden Entertainment, Nevada's biggest slot-route operator, has entered into an agreement to acquire American Casino & Entertainment Properties, giving it control of the Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's Decatur, Arizona Charlie's Boulder and the Aquarius casino in Laughlin. Golden is also the owner of the huge PT's bar chain, which operates more than 50 pubs and taverns throughout Las Vegas.

