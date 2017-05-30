Gaming Commission fines casino over security staff

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission levied a $65,000 fine upon Plainridge Park Casino for repeatedly not complying with minimum security staffing requirements at the Plainville slots parlor. Between Dec. 26, 2016, and Jan. 7, 2017, and again on Jan. 14, 2017, agents from the commission's Investigations and Enforcement Bureau reviewed Plainridge's security staffing levels.

