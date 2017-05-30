Gaming Commission fines casino over security staff
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission levied a $65,000 fine upon Plainridge Park Casino for repeatedly not complying with minimum security staffing requirements at the Plainville slots parlor. Between Dec. 26, 2016, and Jan. 7, 2017, and again on Jan. 14, 2017, agents from the commission's Investigations and Enforcement Bureau reviewed Plainridge's security staffing levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC