Floyd Mayweather retracts Aug. 26 date reserved for Conor McGregor super fight

Not long after Mayweather Promotions proposed a date of Aug. 26 for MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada - expected to mark the time and space for his Conor McGregor super fight - Nevada State Athletic Commission brings word that "Money" has since retracted that request. Unfortunately for combat sports fans who are clamoring for Mayweather-McGregor, there doesn't seem to be any real progress being made behind the scenes, despite the best efforts of UFC President Dana White .

