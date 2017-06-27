Flashback: The Who Play With John Ent...

Flashback: The Who Play With John Entwistle For the Last Time

The Who's John Entwistle's died 15 years ago this week, and here is video of him playing "I Can See for Miles" at his last rehearsal. Fifteen years ago today, the body of Who bassist John Entwistle was discovered in a suite at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, just one day before the Who were scheduled to launch their 2002 tour at the mega casino.

Chicago, IL

