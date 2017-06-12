Did Trump Violate Emoluments Clause f...

Did Trump Violate Emoluments Clause from Day One by Receiving Payments to Trump Hotels, Trademarks?

We speak with Congressmember Keith Ellison, who is among nearly 200 Democratic lawmakers who are suing President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution by accepting millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments to his companies while serving as U.S. president. The suit alleges that Trump accepted foreign payments which benefit him directly, without first obtaining consent from Congress.

