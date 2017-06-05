Crazy Wow tops Obrigado in Hill Memorial

Crazy Wow tops Obrigado in Hill Memorial

On an absolutely picturesque evening at Eldorado Scioto Downs, Crazy Wow and Chris Page assumed command upon their departure from the gate and did not experience a truly tense moment en route to a powerful 1:52 track record score in the $200,000 Charlie Hill Memorial in front of a standing-room only crowd on Saturday . Defending older trotting champion Obrigado was second, with Canadian invader Musical Rhythm third.

Chicago, IL

