Court says Iowa lottery rigging investigation took too long

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday overturned the conviction of a lottery employee implicated in a nationwide cheating scandal, saying his trial over a rigged $16.5 million jackpot was tainted by unjustified delays in the investigation. The ruling is a victory for former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton, whose lawyers argued that Iowa's long-running inquiry into the 2010 jackpot allowed the statute of limitations to expire.

