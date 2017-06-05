Competitive Gaming University Courses...

Competitive Gaming University Courses - Staffordshire University...

Staffordshire University based in the United Kingdom is now offering a three year course for students interested in learning how to build a career in the gaming industry - particularly when it comes to throwing their own eSporting events. With the eSporting industry booming to a great degree, the university is accommodating it with this unusual new course.

Chicago, IL

