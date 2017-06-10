Chinese under attack

With the number of casinos and members- clubs increasing throughout the country, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has once again signalled his commitment to expedite legislation to regulate the gaming industry. He was commenting on the recent murders of Shirui Zhao and Yanli Gu who were shot dead by two gunmen after they drove into the car park of Kosume bar at New Haven Avenue in Marabella on Thursday evening.

