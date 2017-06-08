China Still World's Largest Gaming Market With USD24.6 Billion Operating Revenue

In 2016, the world's computer game operating revenue exceeded USD100 billion for the first time and China exceeded America to become the world's game capital. According to the report from London-based venture capital company Atomico, China had 600 million game players and its operating revenue of games, including PC, web, mobile, and video games, reached USD24.6 billion in 2016, which made it the largest gaming market in the world.

