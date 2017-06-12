Casino Scouts Appoints Gaming Industry Veteran Stephen A. Crystal as CEO
A 25-year veteran of the gaming industry, Crystal previously served as president and CEO of multiple casino holding and public gaming technology companies and worked as an investor and advisor on gaming project finance and merger acquisitions totaling more than $1 billion. Crystal's experience spans all corners of a complex and booming industry, including casino and Internet gaming technology, government affairs, eSports, entertainment and hospitality.
