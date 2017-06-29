Bid To Privatize Pennsylvaniaa s Lottery is Dead, For Now
A Millionaire Raffle Early Bird Bonus Drawing ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Rutter's Farm Store, 1155 River Road, Marietta, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. The winning ticket number is 00230085, the Lottery says.
