BGLC to host Caribbean Gaming Summit

When franchise holders approached the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission to host the seventh staging of the Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit, there was no hesitation in accepting the invitation to stage the two-day event, which will take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, starting today. The summit will address topical issues such as anti-money laundering, gaming, the future of gaming and lotteries, responsible gaming, and more.

