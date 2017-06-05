BGLC to host Caribbean gaming show and summit in MoBay

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission will be hosting the Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit 2017 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James from June 14 to 15.The event, which is in its seventh staging, is being held through partnership with the Caribban Gaming Show Group LLC and will focus on interactive gaming and the impact of technology on gaming. More than 300 participants are expected to attend the free two-day conference, including regional regulators, business owners and operators of gaming establishments, consultants and technical experts in the industry, suppliers to the gaming industry, as well as professionals from the hospitality sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.