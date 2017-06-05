BGLC to host Caribbean gaming show an...

BGLC to host Caribbean gaming show and summit in MoBay

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission will be hosting the Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit 2017 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James from June 14 to 15.The event, which is in its seventh staging, is being held through partnership with the Caribban Gaming Show Group LLC and will focus on interactive gaming and the impact of technology on gaming. More than 300 participants are expected to attend the free two-day conference, including regional regulators, business owners and operators of gaming establishments, consultants and technical experts in the industry, suppliers to the gaming industry, as well as professionals from the hospitality sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC