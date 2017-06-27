Analysts: Thailand Taking Bet on Lega...

Analysts: Thailand Taking Bet on Legalizing Casinos

More than 80 years after Thailand introduced gambling laws, analysts say the nation is betting on legalizing casinos in hopes of boosting tourism and being a player in regional casino development. Gambling in Thailand is officially banned, apart from the state-run lottery and betting on horses at the Bangkok Turf Club; but, illegal betting and underground casinos have proliferated.

