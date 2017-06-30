Adelson-Backed Lobbying Against Web Gaming Makes Sessions Fold
A coalition backed by billionaire casino executive Sheldon Adelson has asked the U.S. Justice Department to reconsider a 2011 decision that cleared the way for states to allow online gambling. But the group's choice of lobbyist has complicated that request by forcing the recusal of a potential ally for online-gambling opponents: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said earlier this year the decision should be reviewed.
