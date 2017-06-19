5 times a lottery insider and his fri...

5 times a lottery insider and his friends hit bogus jackpots

Read more: The Progress

Eddie Tipton, a former employee at the Multi-State Lottery Association, is accused of installing software on Random Number Generators that allowed him to predict winning combinations for drawings that occurred on three dates every non-leap year - Nov. 23, Dec. 29 and May 27. So far, he and his associates have been linked to winning tickets in five states between 2005 and 2011. Here are the details: - Colorado: Nov. 23, 2005: Tipton's brother Tommy Tipton, a Texas magistrate, buys the winning ticket for a $4.5 million Colorado Lotto jackpot.

Chicago, IL

