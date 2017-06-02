4 Signs Las Vegas Sands Corp's Best D...

4 Signs Las Vegas Sands Corp's Best Days Are Ahead

All these measures are part of ananti-corruption campaign started by the Chinese government in 2014 -- which sees Macau's casinos as a hotbed for unreported cash and money launderers. However, I believe that these negative headlines have created a buying opportunity for Las Vegas Sands, which trades at a reasonable 25 times earnings and pays a generous forward dividend yield of 5%.

