$375,000 Louisiana Lottery ticket sold in Baton Rouge
The $375,000 winning Louisiana lotto ticket from Saturday night's drawing was sold in Baton Rouge, according to the Louisiana lottery website. There was only one winning ticket that matched all six numbers.
