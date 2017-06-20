2017 Break Out Awards, West: Michelle Bennett
Michelle Bennett has been director of risk management at Cable One Inc. since 2015. Her previous positions include global risk manager at the Las Vegas Sands Corp. and manager of risk management at Orbital Sciences Corp. Servant leadership, and basically being of service to others.
