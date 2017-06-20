$200K Powerball ticket sold locally
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery officials, a $200,000 ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing had been sold at the Sheetz on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middltown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
