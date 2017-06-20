$200,000 Powerball ticket sold at Mid...

$200,000 Powerball ticket sold at Middletown Sheetz

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Sheetz store on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middletown, check your tickets. The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn in Saturday's drawing , and matched the red Powerball 10. The ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option, which boosted the prize to $200,000 instead of $50,000, because Saturday's multiplier was four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC