$200,000 Powerball ticket sold at Middletown Sheetz

If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Sheetz store on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middletown, check your tickets. The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn in Saturday's drawing , and matched the red Powerball 10. The ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option, which boosted the prize to $200,000 instead of $50,000, because Saturday's multiplier was four.

