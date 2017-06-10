$100K-ticket PB sold in metro Detroit to expire43 mins ago
According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket was sold on June 6, 2016 at Beydoun Amoco Service in Dearborn. It will expire on Monday, June 19 at 4:45 p.m. The person with the ticket has to claim the prize by then.
