$1 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket was in man's drawer for five months
A Virginia Beach man is still in disbelief after discovering a $1 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket in his drawer, more than five months after purchasing it. Barbour purchased the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket while he was visiting family in Lynchburg for Thanksgiving.
