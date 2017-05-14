Yuriorkis Gamboa Aims To Get Back in The Mix With Castellanos
Golden Boy Promotions does, and they are hoping 'El Ciclon de Guantanamo' can return to being the fighter who did both. Gamboa returns to action tonight when he squares off against Robinson Castellanos in a 10 round lightweight bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC