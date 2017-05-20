World Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp.
World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 18,058 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period.
