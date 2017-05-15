Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Luzerne County expires soon
Players, check your tickets: a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $225,000 that was sold in Luzerne County for the May 31, 2016, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed ticket was sold by Nelly Travel Plaza, 3765 Nuangola Road, Nuangola.
