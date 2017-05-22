Why is Floridaa s lottery secretary l...

Why is Floridaa s lottery secretary leaving? Kentucky calls.

2 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The reason Florida's lottery secretary will leave his post next week after 17 years with the agency became clear Tuesday: Tom Delacenserie accepted a higher-paying position as the new head of Kentucky's state lottery. Florida Gov. Rick Scott's office announced Delacenserie's forthcoming departure last Friday, with no details on why Delacenserie was resigning effective June 2. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin publicly appointed Delacenserie as the new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Corp. Delacenserie will begin his new job June 5. "We're so excited to have secured such a proven leader and successful CEO for the lottery," Kentucky Lottery Corp. board chairman Mark Sommer said in a statement.

