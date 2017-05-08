Washington tribal casino not having h...

Washington tribal casino not having huge impact on Oregon gambling sector, yet

16 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The newly opened Ilani casino 16 miles north of the Oregon-Washington state line is attracting throngs of Oregon gamblers, judging from long lines of cars backing up on Interstate 5 waiting to exit the freeway. But early indications show the $510 million gambling mecca hasn't disrupted Oregon's gaming industry as much as expected - though everyone says it's too soon to know for sure.

