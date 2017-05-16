UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Ha...

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Stantec Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,770 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

