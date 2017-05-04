Two Shot Near Stratosphere Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Two people were shot near the Stratosphere early this morning. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man and woman were walking in the entry way of an apartment building on Fairfield Avenue when they were shot.
