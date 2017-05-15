Two complaints bring planned video ga...

Two complaints bring planned video game cafe One Life Left before...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Evening News

Complaints from two neighbours mean plans for a video game cafe will now go before a city council committee, after they raised concerns about noise pollution and crime and disorder. One Life Left had hoped to open in May next door to the Farmyard restaurant in St Benedict's Street, and plans to offer gaming alongside snacks and drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC