Tracking Mason Hawkins's Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update
Mason Hawkins's 13F portfolio value decreased from $10.36B to $9.84B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 30 to 28. The top three positions are Level 3 Communications, Wynn Resorts, and FedEx Corporation, and they add up to ~39% of the portfolio.
