Tories seen romping home with 160 seat majority in election
Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are predicted to romp home with a 160 seat majority in the country's general election in early June, according to political spread betting markets. The figures from the IG Group showed that traders anticipated the Tories will win 405 seats, with Labour securing 147, SNP about 46 and the Liberal Democrats much fewer at 23.5. "Our various markets show just how emphatic traders are expecting the win to be," said IG's head of dealing, Matt Brief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC