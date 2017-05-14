Tories seen romping home with 160 seat majority in election

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are predicted to romp home with a 160 seat majority in the country's general election in early June, according to political spread betting markets. The figures from the IG Group showed that traders anticipated the Tories will win 405 seats, with Labour securing 147, SNP about 46 and the Liberal Democrats much fewer at 23.5. "Our various markets show just how emphatic traders are expecting the win to be," said IG's head of dealing, Matt Brief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.