Tories seen romping home with 160 sea...

Tories seen romping home with 160 seat majority in election

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are predicted to romp home with a 160 seat majority in the country's general election in early June, according to political spread betting markets. The figures from the IG Group showed that traders anticipated the Tories will win 405 seats, with Labour securing 147, SNP about 46 and the Liberal Democrats much fewer at 23.5. "Our various markets show just how emphatic traders are expecting the win to be," said IG's head of dealing, Matt Brief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC