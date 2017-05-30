Tiger Jam in Las Vegas; Jewel at 'Mystere'; Vinnie Paul at Golden Tiki
Brian Dewhurst celebrates his 85th birthday at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" at T.I. on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brian Dewhurst, with Jewel and her son, celebrates his 85th birthday at Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" at T.I. on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Las Vegas.
