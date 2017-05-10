Revealed: Senior advisor at FBI-raided consulting firm also works for Paul Manafort and Roger Stone
Thursday the FBI raided the Annapolis offices of a Republican fundraising consultancy run by Kelley Rogers that has ties to the Trump Taj Mahal through Penn National Gaming. However, the Senate Intelligence Committee has been looking into possible money laundering fines issued on the Taj in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC