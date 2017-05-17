Retail FX volumes dip, FXCM squeeze deepens

May 17 Foreign exchange trading through online retail brokers fell by just over 3 percent in the first quarter of 2017, driven chiefly by a fall-off for the massive Japanese firms who dominate the global trade, industry data showed on Wednesday. The data from industry researchers Finance Magnates Business Intelligence showed volumes falling to the equivalent of $356 billion a day, down from $368 billion in the last quarter of 2016 and $364 billion a year ago.

