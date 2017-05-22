Rascal Flatts Announce New Las Vegas ...

Rascal Flatts Announce New Las Vegas Residency

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Award-winning vocal group, who released their new album 'Back to Us' this month, will perform eight shows in October at the Venetian Rascal Flatts are returning to Las Vegas for a third residency. After two successful engagements at the Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the award-winning vocal group is transitioning to the Venetian, where they'll set up shop inside the intimate Venetian Theatre, the site of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's own Soul2Soul residency in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC