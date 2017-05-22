Rascal Flatts Announce New Las Vegas Residency
Award-winning vocal group, who released their new album 'Back to Us' this month, will perform eight shows in October at the Venetian Rascal Flatts are returning to Las Vegas for a third residency. After two successful engagements at the Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the award-winning vocal group is transitioning to the Venetian, where they'll set up shop inside the intimate Venetian Theatre, the site of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's own Soul2Soul residency in 2012.
